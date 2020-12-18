Mossimo Giannulli’s Son Says Dad Has Been In Solitary For A Month After College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli has been isolated in federal prison for 30 days, according to his son.

Gianni Giannulli took to Instagram on Friday to protest his father’s solitary confinement due to strict COVID-19 protocols at the Santa Barbara prison where he is detained.

The protocols were enacted after over 1,000 inmates and staff were infected with the virus earlier this year.

Gianni told followers that his father “has been locked in solitary confinement for one full month,” according to ABC News.

While Mossimo was “supposed to serve his time in a ‘minimum security camp’,” Gianni says that his dad has instead been quarantined in the “Medium security prison in a cell and only let out every three days for a few moments to shower.”

He added, “The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong.”

Gianni also said that his dad could be facing at least 20 more days in isolation.

Meanwhile, Gianni’s step-mom, Lori Loughlin, could be returning home from prison by Christmas.

The 56-year-old actress has a release date of Sunday, Dec. 27.

However, the Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday on the last preceding weekday unless it’s necessary to continue to detain them. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday, while Christmas Day is on Friday, which means Loughlin could possibly make it home for the holidays.

Both Mossimo and Lori are currently serving their prison sentences after pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The husband and wife paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the rowing team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.