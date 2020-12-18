Brandi Glanville Denies She Threw Shade At LeAnn Rimes On ‘The Masked Singer’

Brandi Glanville’s got nothing but love for LeAnn Rimes

This season on “The Masked Singer”, Rimes was revealed to be the singer behind the Sun character, which Glanville had predicted way back in October.

“I think the sun is 100 percent LeAnn Rimes #maskedsinger,” she tweeted at the time. “Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its [sic] sooo beneath her.”

Some, though, took that tweet as Glanville throwing shade at Rimes, so the “Real Housewives” star took to Twitter on Thursday to clear up any confusion.

First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into shit! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 18, 2020

Some Rimes fans weren’t buying it, though, while others simply harped on Glanville misspelling the country singer’s last name.

Cut the bullshit, if you weren't trying to shade her you'd spell her name right. — AC (@AC_laughs) December 18, 2020

Goodness first off you couldn’t even spell her name right, it LeAnn — LeAnnBigos (@shelbys_ma) December 18, 2020