Viola Davis On ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman, Teases Upcoming Role As Michelle Obama

Viola Davis paid a virtual visit to “The Graham Norton Show” to promote her new Netflix movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Playing the legendary blues singer, she told host Graham Norton, required a bit of physical assistance.

“The boobs are all mine, but I also had a lot of padding,” she explained, via the Daily Mail. “I told the costume designer, ‘I want to look like Aretha Franklin, that’s the body I want.'”

Wearing the padding, she said, helped her find the spirit of the woman known as “the Mother of the Blues.”

“The padding had such an effect on me — when I put it on I felt liberated, I felt way more sexy than I am, and I also felt way more ownership of my body,” added Davis. “I was surprised, but I loved it.”

Davis went on to discuss late co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August.

“When I found out he was gone, I lost it,” she admitted of her co-star in what would be his final film. “I was so surprised because I had worked with him.”

According to Davis, she had no idea he was ill. “I saw him thin and tired, but there are a lot of thin, tired actors in our business — it’s an exhausting profession.”

“But I cannot see his life as tragic because of his integrity and authenticity — he had those in great supply. He was a character actor in the body of a leading man,” she added.

Davis also touched on her upcoming role in the new Showtime drama “First Ladies”, in which she’ll play former First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to Davis, she jumped at the part but admitted she’s now feeling some apprehension.

“I wish someone had taken me aside and said, ‘Really think about this’ because people love her, they feel like they know her and own her, and they don’t want anything negative to touch her,” she said. “Now, as an actor you’re like, “Okay, where’s the mess? Where’s the complexity?” How am I gonna do that with Michelle Obama?”

Asked by Norton whether Obama has given Davis “her blessing,” she responded, “Oh yeah. Everything you think, feel, see with Michelle Obama is all that she is.”