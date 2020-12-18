Amy Schumer Gets Stuck In The Snow While Out On Family Walk

Amy Schumer can relate to anyone battling this season’s first big snowstorm.

The actress and comedian posted a video on Instagram on Friday which showed her stuck in a large snow embankment. She appropriately captioned the video, “actually stuck.”

The video was recorded while Schumer was out for a walk with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, and her son, Gene, who was born in May 2019.

Facedown in the snow, Fischer tells her, “Try lifting your leg.” After complying with the suggestion he added, “There you go. That’s going to bring your momentum forward.”

“Okay, I’m going to roll to the right,” Schumer replied before making sure everyone was clear on her right side. While her movement freed her from the snow pile, she then found herself on her back in the middle of a road.

There was one silver-lining though: her son Gene ran to her side and gave her an adorable peck, or as Schumer called it, “a snow kiss.”

Watch the video, below.