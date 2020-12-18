Christina Aguilera Celebrates 40th Birthday With Scorching Hot ‘Body’ Video

Happy birthday to Christina Aguilera!

The “Dirty” singer celebrated her 40th turn around the sun by showing fans that she’s still as sexy as ever.

Aguilera took to Instagram share a video marking the occasion on Friday.

In the clip, the Grammy-winner struts her stuff in a skin tight cat-suit as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” plays.

“40! #birthday #bodyodychallenge #bodychallenge,” she wrote in the caption.

Missy Elliot was among the stars who wished the artist a happy birthday.

Happy Birfffffday🎉🎈 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 18, 2020

Many fans also commented on the mother of two’s ageless appearance.

It’s the excellence for me. The strut! And the aging like fine wine. Happy Birthday, Queen. pic.twitter.com/DxwNSc3NKQ — ᴾᴰ (@PrimaDonna80) December 18, 2020

We can't help but ✨ stan ✨ pic.twitter.com/I57vbxWlNW — Slumber Party (@itsgloryxtina) December 18, 2020

AGING BACKWARDS, I KNOW THAT'S RIGHT pic.twitter.com/OtWcLsEQgr — Gossip Girl (@50one5O) December 18, 2020

Aguilera recently showed off her killer vocals during a festive performance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.