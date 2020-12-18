Christina Aguilera Celebrates 40th Birthday With Scorching Hot ‘Body’ Video

By Sarah Curran.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera — Getty

Happy birthday to Christina Aguilera!

The “Dirty” singer celebrated her 40th turn around the sun by showing fans that she’s still as sexy as ever.

RELATED: Alicia Keys Almost Gave ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ To Christina Aguilera

Aguilera took to Instagram share a video marking the occasion on Friday.

In the clip, the Grammy-winner struts her stuff in a skin tight cat-suit as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” plays.

“40! #birthday #bodyodychallenge #bodychallenge,” she wrote in the caption. 

Missy Elliot was among the stars who wished the artist a happy birthday.

Many fans also commented on the mother of two’s ageless appearance.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Anxiety Issues And ‘Being Hypercritical Towards Myself’

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Delivers Stunning Performance Of ‘The Christmas Song’ On ‘Seth Meyers’

Aguilera recently showed off her killer vocals during a festive performance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP