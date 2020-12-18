Gal Gadot Was Interviewed For ‘Justice League’ Investigation, Admits Her Own Experience With Director Joss Whedon ‘Was Not The Best’

JUSTICE LEAGUE, from left: Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, 2017. © Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Last week, Warner Bros. announced it had concluded its investigation into “Justice League” star Ray Fisher’s complaints of abusive behaviour from director Joss Whedon (who stepped in to complete the film after original director Zack Snyder was forced to quit due to a family tragedy), and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the 2017 film, revealed in an interview with Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast that she was questioned as part of the investigation.

“I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,” the “Wonder Woman 1984” star said.

RELATED: WarnerMedia Completes Investigation Into Director Joss Whedon After Ray Fisher’s Accusations

A statement issued on Dec. 11 announced, “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” but did not elaborate on what exactly that “remedial action” would be.

Gadot admitted she also found that part of the statement confusing. “I don’t know what that means either,” she said. “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”

Meanwhile, it appears as if Gadot may have also had issues with Whedon while shooting “Justice League”.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Backs Up Ray Fisher’s ‘Justice League’ Allegations: ‘This S**t Has To Stop’

“I had my own experience with [Whedon], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened,” Gadot told the Los Angeles Times in a piece published Thursday.

“I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it,” added Gadot, who didn’t work directly with Fisher. “But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”