Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Bag Reality Show With Hulu

After conquering TikTok, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are ready to take over our TV screens.

The social media sensations have just nabbed themselves their own Hulu reality series.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Weighs In On Charli D’Amelio Backlash Drama: ‘I Don’t Feel Sorry For Her’

“The D’Amelio Show” will focus on Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, as well as their parents.

The D’Amelio family took to Instagram to announce the news on Friday.

RELATED: Charli D’Amelio Is The 1st Person Ever To Reach 100 Million Followers On TikTok

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” the dad, Marc D’Amelio, in a statement shared with E! News.

“We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

RELATED: Dixie D’Amelio Apologizes For TikTok Video Dancing To Trisha Paytas’ N-Word Rap: ‘It Was Dumb & Tone Deaf’

“The D’Amelio Show” will premiere on Hulu in 2021.