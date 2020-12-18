George Clooney Is Completely Unrecognizable In Childhood Photo 

George Clooney is giving hope to ugly ducklings everywhere.

While appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday to promote his new movie “The Midnight Sky”, Clooney was shown a photo of himself as an 11-year old which put the socially distanced audience in stitches.

“Your father recently revealed this picture of you at 11,” Norton said, adding, “If anyone at home is thinking, ‘God, my children are so ugly,’ this is really cheery because this 11-year-old grew into George Clooney.”

RELATED: George Clooney Discusses His Near-Fatal Motorcycle Accident: ‘If I’d Landed Any Other Way It Probably Would’ve Killed Me’

The photo was, let’s just say, not Clooney at his best.

“We didn’t have a lot of cash and my mom cut my hair and clearly that’s not her skill,” Clooney said of his bowl cut.

“She was in a hurry that day,” Norton quipped, to which Clooney responded, “I mean Ray Charles could have cut my hair better.”

RELATED: George Clooney Dishes On His Bad Batman Performance, Pranking Famous Friends

Earlier in the interview, Clooney spoke about what it’s like to age as a leading man in Hollywood, saying that playing characters that could be described as the “gnarly old man” is not so much a choice as it is a necessity because of ageing. Hinting that he would much prefer to play the roles he took on earlier in his career, he joked, “If I could go back to 1998, I would.”