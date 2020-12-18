Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Award From New York Film Critics Circle

The New York Film Critics Circle has unveiled its annual awards, honouring the late Chadwick Boseman with the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in the Spike Lee-directed “Da 5 Bloods”.

Also honoured was Boseman’s co-star in that film, Delroy Lindo, who won the Best Actor award.

The year’s top award, Best Film, went to “First Cow” which follows a cook and a Chinese immigrant who join a group of Oregon trappers in the early 19th century, with this unlikely duo creating a successful business that relies on a wealthy landowner’s prized milking cow.

Sidney Flanigan picked up the Best Actress award for her performance in “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” while Maria Bakalova won the Best Supporting Actress award for playing Borat’s daughter in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Here is the full list of the 2020 winners:

Best Film: “First Cow”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland”

Best First Film: “The 40-Year-Old Version”

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman for “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Cinematography: “Small Axe” (all films)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Bacurau” (Brazil)

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Garrett Bradley’s Time”

Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers” (Apple)

Special Awards: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theatres, not destroy them. Spike Lee for inspiring the New York community with his short film “New York New York” and for advocating for a better society through cinema.