Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Pens Sweet Instagram Birthday Shoutout For The Actress: ‘I Love You’

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are Instagram official.

The New York chef shared a sweet post in honour of the actress’ 42nd birthday on Thursday, marking the couple’s first time addressing their relationship publicly.

Holmes sits on Vitolo’s lap in the black-and-white post while the pair smile ear-to-ear.

“The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️,” Vitolo wrote in his caption. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile.”

He added, “Happy Birthday! I love you!”

Vitolo previously celebrated Holmes’ Vogue Australia cover by posting it on his Instagram Stories. “Yazzz baby,” he captioned it.

Holmes and Vitolo have kept their relationship very quiet, but they’ve been photographed on multiple occasions putting their PDA on full display.

The pair have been linked since September.