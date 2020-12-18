Dolly Parton Shares Why Christmas Will Always Be Synonymous With Family

Dolly Parton is the gift that keeps on giving.

The star is the latest celeb to take part in Instagram’s #TakeABreak series and spoke about what the holidays really mean to her. She also shared some of her favourite holiday memories from childhood. Other celebs that have been a part of the #TakeABreak series include Noah Centineo, Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell, Selena Gomez and Elmo.

“Everybody has their own idea of what Christmas is, but it’s really to me more about just celebrating family, friends, traditions and just having a special time of year to sing all the wonderful songs,” Parton said in a video posted to Instagram’s official account. “It’s about caring and giving. And that saying that it is better to give than to receive.”

Parton shared that she and her family living in East Tennessee didn’t have a lot of money when she was growing up so they had to improvise and get creative “to make Christmas everything that it needed be.” They would cut down a tree from their own property and make their own gingerbread tree decorations — though Parton admits the kids often ate more decorations than they hung.

In another heartwarming memory, Parton recalled how one year her dad and siblings all pooled what little money they had to buy their mom a proper wedding band since her parents couldn’t afford wedding bands when they first got married.

But perhaps the sweetest story of all is one Parton told about getting a baby brother, her brother Randy, for Christmas. Parton explained that she wrote her new song, “You Are My Christmas”, for Randy, who was born in December one year when her and her siblings all wanted a “walking talking” baby doll. Randy collaborated with Dolly on the song, making it the perfect celebration of what matters most to Dolly during the holiday season.