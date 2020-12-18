Common Honours Ahmaud Arbery By Handing Out Free Sneakers

Common is remembering Ahmaud Arbery while also helping out those less fortunate.

Arbery was an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed while jogging in February. The incident was caught on film.

RELATED: Common Praises ‘Queen’ Tiffany Haddish While Talking About Their Relationship

On Friday, Dec. 18, Common made an appearance at a local community centre near where Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Talks To Ellen About Dating Common And Shares Her Rejected Emmys Speech

In photographs shared to his Instagram Stories, the rapper can be seen handing out stacks of Adidas boxes to those in need.

The artist also held a private meeting with Arbery’s mother, Wanda, according to TMZ.

RELATED: Common Praises ‘Intelligent’ And ‘Selfless’ Tiffany Haddish

Common and Wanda reportedly spoke about achieving justice for Arbery, as well as keeping his name alive.

The three white men charged with the murder of recently pleaded not guilty.

The case led to a national outcry after a cellphone video of the shooting surfaced on the Internet.