Nina Dobrev Sports Hazmat Suit At Airport: ‘Safety First’

Nina Dobrev is going above and beyond to keep herself safe.

The actress, 31, is travelling ahead of the holidays next week and is taking all precautions to protect herself from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a post to Instagram, Dobrev donned a hazmat suit for her flight from Vancouver, fit with a face shield, a face mask and gloves.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Take A Sweet Getaway To Mexico

For the post, the Canadian beauty posed next to her with her dog, Maverick.

“Safety first,” she captioned the snap.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Make Romance Instagram Official As She Cuts His Hair In Quarantine

In a second photo, Dobrev shared a closer look at herself and Maverick after taking their seats.

The post comes just days after Dobrev shared a rare look into her relationship with pro snowboarder Shaun White.