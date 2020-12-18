The Kardashians Love Comedian Benito Skinner’s Hilarious ‘Krismas’ Spoof

Benito Skinner is getting a lot of love for his hilarious spoof on the Kardashian family.

The comedian, known on Instagram and TikTok as Benny Drama, shared his take on what the holidays look like at Kris Jenner’s house. The skit even got approval from sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and the momager herself.

In the spoof, Skinner stars as most of the Kardashian clan and their friends as they head home for Christmas.

Poking fun at Kim Kardashian’s controversial 40th birthday weekend on a private island, Skinner jokes 60 of their closest friends and family will head back to the island for the holidays.

Kourtney loved the video and commented a bunch of emojis.

Kris wrote her own comment, “OMG dying,” while Khloe added “Crying! Screaming!”

The hilarious clip comes after Khloe confirmed the family’s famous Christmas Eve party will not be happening this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.