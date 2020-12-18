Shay Mitchell And Ian Harding Go Head-To-Head In Gingerbread House Battle

Shay Mitchell and Ian Harding got together for a mini “Pretty Little Liars” reunion in honour of the holidays.
The former castmates teamed up to make a festive video for Mitchell’s Youtube channel.
In the video, the pair of stars battle it out to see who can make the best gingerbread house.
The boozy actors also dish the dirt on who they would f**k, marry or kill from “PLL”.
“Who would I kill?” Harding muses, before deciding on Holly Marie Combs because “she’s given me so much guff over the years.”
He then admits that he would marry Troian Bellisario and f**k Lesley Fera.
Challenged to play the game using just the “PLL” parents, Mitchell says that she would “kill Lucy’s dad ’cause he cheated” and marry Ashley’s mom “because she’s just like, dope and so sweet.”
Meanwhile, Mitchell revals that she would f**k Troian’s dad.
At the end of the video, Harding and Mitchell call upon “PLL” stars Ashley Benson and Tyler Blackburn to choose a winner.
Watch the clip to find out who they chose as their champion.