Pentatonix Put An A Cappella Spin On Classic ‘My Favorite Things’

Pentatonix has a new holiday cover with “The Sound Of Music”‘s “My Favorite Things”.

The a cappella group shared the tune and its music video on Friday, putting a gothic spin on the beloved tune with a banquet themed music video.

In the clip, Pentatonix’s six group members are sitting at a huge table with an impressive feast before breaking into some choreographed dancing.

The new video is part of Pentatonix’s 12 Days Of Christmas initiative on Instagram. Each day, the group announces something exciting for fans.

“My Favorite Things” is off Pentatonix’s latest holiday album, We Need A Little Christmas.

We Need A Little Christmas is available now.