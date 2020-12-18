CupcakKe Name Drops Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo & More On New Diss Track

CupcakKe isn’t holding back her feelings about other artists on her latest track.

The rapper disses more than 20 rappers in her new “How to Rob (Remix)”.

“If you hear your name, it’s all muhf***in’ love, don’t take s*** personal / But you know how I’m finna slide on this b****,” she states at the top of the track.

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lizzo, Offset, Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Doja Cat and Lil Kim are among just some of the stars who CupcakKe name drops over the course of the song.

Lyrics like “Run up on Megan, like, ‘Give me your funds’ and you can’t even run,” have been deemed insensitive by some listeners as she references the fact that Megan was shot, however, CupcakKe has taken to Twitter to defend herself from her critics.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it’s just use to the mediocre,” she wrote.

I think it's a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it's just use to the mediocre. Understand it's not male rappers complaining it's female rappers . Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it's all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don't be sensitive https://t.co/jfW3GJiJ48 — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) December 16, 2020

“Understand it’s not male rappers complaining it’s female rappers. Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it’s all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don’t be sensitive.”

Many music fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the track.

Cupcakke before dropping her diss tracks #Cupcakke pic.twitter.com/8g1cDqvXHt — biskt ᴺᴹ (@johnnybiskt) December 18, 2020

Y’all sayin she woke up and chose violence but she never slept pic.twitter.com/pc1k0P47Y7 — Shane 💫🧃 (@shanepartyhowe) December 18, 2020

CupcakKe baby… it’s not even noon yet. You a whole different wild this month I see pic.twitter.com/6CkClY9YYP — Parii (@Pariiboo16) December 18, 2020

I really respect how @CupcakKe_rapper took a sabbatical and came back with a rebrand and stepped back in to get her mfkn flowers. Here, queen. 💐💐💐 — 🧠 (@6thHouseShawty) December 18, 2020