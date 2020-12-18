Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Message Will Now Be Available Through Alexa

Queen Elizabeth II is showing no issues with adapting to today’s technology.

A week before Christmas, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas Day message will now be available on the Alexa smart devices.

From 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 25, all users will have to say is “Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas message” or “Alexa, play Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day message.”

The first royal Christmas message was shared by the Queen’s father King George V over the radio in 1932. Queen Elizabeth’s first Christmas broadcast was in 1957.

“After a challenging year, millions of people from across the Commonwealth will be eagerly awaiting Her Majesty the Queen’s message on Christmas Day,” Alexa Europe director Eric King said. “By creating this world-first innovation, just as we did in 2012 with the release of the Queen’s Christmas speech on Kindle, we hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty.”

Adding, “This really is one for the history books and showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932.”

This year’s speech will have been recorded at Windsor Castle where the Queen is isolating and will spend the holidays with Prince Philip. While the speech is never released ahead of time, it is likely that she will use this time to reunite the nation after a rough year.

She will probably also thank frontline workers for their tireless dedication during the pandemic.