Meghan McCain Slams Trump After Attack On Her Late Father

Meghan McCain is blasting Donald Trump for his criticism of her late father, John McCain.

On Thursday night, Trump sent a tweet which dubbed the Republican senator “last in his class” and “one of the most overrated people in [Washington], D.C.”

Meghan took to Twitter to defend her dad, who died of brain cancer in 2018.

“The View” co-host said, “Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad.”

Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad. It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency. You couldn't even pull it out in Arizona… https://t.co/5RBH5LwvQz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 18, 2020

She continued, "It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honour, you have disgraced the office of the presidency."

Pointing to Trump’s recent election loss, Meghan noted that the 74-year-old “couldn’t even pull it out in Arizona…”

Meghan recently opened up about welcoming her first child with husband Ben Domenech, admitting that being a mom is “euphoria”.