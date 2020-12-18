James Gunn Calls Mike Pence A ‘Dork’ After Naming Space Force Members ‘Guardians’

James Gunn isn’t happy about Mike Pence naming members of the U.S. Space Force “Guardians”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director took to Twitter to ask if he could “sue” Pence after the announcement was made on Friday.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

Can we sue this dork? https://t.co/9skZ8aG446 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

Pence, who is leading the newly developed branch of the U.S. military, shared in a statement, “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”

He continued, “The Space Force is growing strongly every day, and just in the nick of time. Space is a vacuum, but we’re not operating in a vacuum … space is a war-fighting domain. It’s imperative that we invest the resources, the personnel and the technology to defend our nation and defend our values in the outer reaches of space.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Pom Klementieff was among the stars who reacted to Gunn’s Tweet.

Maybe I can make them all sleep? — Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) December 19, 2020

Other Twitter users also chimed in with some hilarious responses.

Between this and the blatant ripoff of the Star Trek logo, it feels more and more life a real life parody every day. — Michelle (@allonsyLu) December 19, 2020

For a while, they considered naming their reelection campaign team The Suicide Squad. — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) December 19, 2020

