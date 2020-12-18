James Gunn Calls Mike Pence A ‘Dork’ After Naming Space Force Members ‘Guardians’

By Sarah Curran.

Getty

James Gunn isn’t happy about Mike Pence naming members of the U.S. Space Force “Guardians”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director took to Twitter to ask if he could “sue” Pence after the announcement was made on Friday.

Pence, who is leading the newly developed branch of the U.S. military, shared in a statement, “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”

He continued, “The Space Force is growing strongly every day, and just in the nick of time. Space is a vacuum, but we’re not operating in a vacuum … space is a war-fighting domain. It’s imperative that we invest the resources, the personnel and the technology to defend our nation and defend our values in the outer reaches of space.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Pom Klementieff was among the stars who reacted to Gunn’s Tweet.

Other Twitter users also chimed in with some hilarious responses.

 

.

 

