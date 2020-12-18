Prince Philip Posts Rare Statement Ahead Of The Holidays

Since retirement, Prince Philip has mostly stayed quiet. But in celebration of educators, the Duke of Edinburgh wished them all happy holidays.

The letter posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter account to the Chartered College of Teaching, read, “I commend all teachers and school staff for your professional and resolute commitment throughout the past year to teaching our children and young people in the most challenging conditions.”

“As Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, I wish to thank you all for your selfless dedication and send you my best wishes for a well-deserved break over Christmas and the New Year.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, has sent the following message of thanks to teachers and school staff, at the start of the Christmas holidays. pic.twitter.com/pmedlV3bOk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 18, 2020

Prince Philip has been patron of the Chartered College of Teaching since 2017. The Duke retired the same year.

Prince Philip has slowly been handing out his patronages and titles to younger royals, including another rare outing in July when he handed over his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment to his daughter-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.