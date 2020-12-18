Riley Keough Talks About Facing First Christmas Without Brother Benjamin In Heartbreaking Post

Riley Keough has said “words can’t describe how painful it is” to be without her brother this Christmas.

Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s only grandson, died by suicide in July. He was 27.

RELATED: Riley Keough Remembers Late Brother Benjamin In Heartbreaking Post

Riley took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 18 to remember her late sibling in the run up to the holidays.

“It’s going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother. Words can’t describe how painful it is,” wrote the actress underneath a photograph of her and her beloved brother together.

RELATED: Riley Keough Stars In Terrifying New Trailer For ‘The Lodge’

She continued, “I’m thinking of everyone whose [sic] lost someone they love and everyone else whose first holiday it is with grief, and without the person they love. And I’m also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form, and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away.”

Benjamin, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, was laid to rest at Graceland.

RELATED: Riley Keough Remembers Mom Lisa Marie Presley’s Marriage To Michael Jackson

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.