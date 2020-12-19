George Clooney Pretends To Be Santa So His Kids Will Behave

George Clooney dropped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Friday for a virtual visit.

As Clooney explained, he’s in the U.K. with his family, where he had planned to have a “drive-in premiere” for his new Netflix film “The Midnight Sky”.

However, he revealed, as soon as they landed, “they came out and said, ‘We’ve just gone to tier three. You have to quarantine for two weeks in your house.’ So I got here, I’m going to be here for two weeks in the house… I can’t walk anywhere, I can’t do anything, no premiere. So I’m just here.”

Eventually, conversation turned to Ella and Alexander, the 3-year-old twins Clooney shares with wife Amal.

“You know, at 3 years old, you’re just trying to keep your kids in line, in general,” said Clooney, with Colbert responding, “Sure, because people who say ‘the terrible twos’ have never had a 3-year-old, because they’re just as terrible, but they’re stronger now.”

“They’re like little Terminators,” joked Clooney of his kids. “So I have devised a way to get them to behave.”

When he hears them fighting in their bedroom, “you can hear the two of them get at each other or something, I stand outside the door and I go, ‘Oh hey, hi, Santa!’ And then, you know, you hear Santa is there. ‘Ho, ho, ho!’ They say, ‘What are you doing here Santa?’ And he says, ‘I’m making sure the kids are being good kids.’ And you can hear them go, ‘We are, Santa! We are!’ And Santa’s like, ‘Okay.'”

After “Santa” leaves, Clooney added, “They come out and they’re unbelievably well behaved.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.