Erika Jayne Names Estranged Husband’s Alleged Mistress On Social Media Before Deleting Post

Erika Jayne is taking aim at her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and blasting with both barrels.

In a scorched-earth Instagram post, reported the Daily Mail, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, shared numerous screenshots of apparent texts from the alleged mistress of the 81-year-old attorney.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” wrote Jayne in the caption. “She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

She subsequently deleted the post, but that didn’t prevent screenshots being preserved and shared by others.

While the identity of whoever sent the texts isn’t displayed, Jayne clearly implied they were from the woman she identified.

“Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” reads one of the messages, while another says, “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f**king you.”

Meanwhile, other texts feature photos, including one of a woman’s denim-clad derierre.

As for Jayne’s claims that her husband paid for his alleged mistress’s shopping bills at Saks Fifth Avenue, one text states that the store “is having their special where you get a gift card based on what you spend. Is it okay if I spend? Pretty please?”

Another text seemingly supports Jayne’s claims that Girardi paid for the woman’s plastic surgery.

“I can’t believe it. Dr. Matlock is already calling me and asking for the check,” reads a text, following another with the address of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. David Matlock.

Jayne’s post comes days after a source told People that “the reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” adding that Jayne has “known about his infidelity for years” but “wanted to try and save the marriage.”

At the same time as the divorce filing, Girardi and his law firm were hit with a lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.

“Tom has resorted to embezzling the proceeds of settlements that should have been directed to his clients — including, as the basis for this Complaint, the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 — in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles,” states the lawsuit, as reported by People.

The suit also alleges that Girardi and his firm, Girardi & Keese, “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”