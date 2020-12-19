‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Thank Contestant Nicknamed ‘Billy Buzzsaw’ By Alex Trebek For Livening Up Late Host’s Final Shows

“Jeopardy!” fans are celebrating a contestant’s three-show run this week, although their reverie has been bittersweet.

USA Today reports that viewers of the long-running game show took to social media to share their thoughts on the pre-taped shows, among the final that host Alex Trebek recorded before losing his battle with pancreatic cancer last month.

On Thursday, contestant Brayden Smith’s three-day winning streak came to an end, with fans describing the contestant as a “final gift” for the late host.

Brayden's been bringing in the big bucks with 9 successful Daily Doubles in a row! pic.twitter.com/StFSIEHxco — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 18, 2020

”What a week this is turning out to be on ‘Jeopardy!'” Trebek said at the top of the show. “So I’m not gonna say anything that might risk jinxing it.”

At the end of the episode, Trebek told Smith’s competitors that although they played well, they “ran into Billy Buzzsaw,” he said, gesturing to Smith. “He took no prisoners,” added Trebek. “He came ready to defeat.

Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter:

I’d like to think that Brayden was a final gift to Alex Trebek. He loved a great champion. #Jeopardy — Lisa (@lisadanls) December 18, 2020

Glad Brayden was a last gift to Alex of some sorts that he got to watch him play — Sean Rohacik (@SeanRohacik) December 18, 2020

It makes me really happy that Alex Trebek got a contestant like Brayden on some of his last shows. Smart as a whip. Plays the board like no other (him finding all those Daily Doubles is not dumb luck). Makes heckuva runaways. And pretty low key. It’s awesome. #jeopardy — Elizabeth Hurd (She/her/hers) (@elizanhurd) December 18, 2020

I feel like Brayden might wind up Alex's last champion. #Jeopardy — Christmasnameopher Grimm (@GrimmPixels) December 18, 2020

Smith shared his thoughts on his “Jeopardy” experience in a “Winners Circle” interview.