‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Thank Contestant Nicknamed ‘Billy Buzzsaw’ By Alex Trebek For Livening Up Late Host’s Final Shows

By Brent Furdyk.

“Jeopardy!” fans are celebrating a contestant’s three-show run this week, although their reverie has been bittersweet.

USA Today reports that viewers of the long-running game show took to social media to share their thoughts on the pre-taped shows, among the final that host Alex Trebek recorded before losing his battle with pancreatic cancer last month.

On Thursday, contestant Brayden Smith’s three-day winning streak came to an end, with fans describing the contestant as a “final gift” for the late host.

”What a week this is turning out to be on ‘Jeopardy!'” Trebek said at the top of the show. “So I’m not gonna say anything that might risk jinxing it.”

At the end of the episode, Trebek told Smith’s competitors that although they played well, they “ran into Billy Buzzsaw,” he said, gesturing to Smith. “He took no prisoners,” added Trebek. “He came ready to defeat.

Smith shared his thoughts on his “Jeopardy” experience in a “Winners Circle” interview.

