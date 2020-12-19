Chrishell Stause Slams ‘Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories’ Surrounding Her Relationship With Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause is clapping back at some of the rumours about her new romance with “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe.

On Friday, the “Selling Sunset” star posted a photo on Instagram, of herself and Motsepe snuggled up poolside in Mexico.

In the caption, she slammed anyone who’s been calling their relationship into question.

“If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below,” she wrote to her followers. “If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way.”

While she didn’t explain exactly what those “conspiracy theories” might be, some of the comments suggested she may have been referring to rumours that her romance with Motsepe was a cover to hide her real relationship, with his fellow “DWTS” pro Gleb Savchenko, her partner when she competed in the show’s 29th season.

Those rumours flared after multiple sources confirmed to People that she and Motsepe are vacationing in Mexico with Savchenko and his new girlfriend, dancer Cassie Scerbo.