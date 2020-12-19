Jim Carrey Reveals He’s Done Playing Joe Biden On ‘SNL’

Jim Carrey has called it a wrap on playing President-elect Joe Biden for “Saturday Night Live”.

Carrey debuted his bonkers portrayal of the former veep in the “SNL” season premiere, playing Biden in four episodes this season. However, he hasn’t been seen on the show since the first episode following the Nov. 2 presidential election.

On Saturday, Carrey took to Twitter to reveal his “term was only meant to be 6 weeks,” with another performer taking on the Biden-impersonating duties going forward.

“I was thrilled to be elected as your ‘SNL’ president… comedy’s highest call of duty,” wrote Carrey.

“I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s**t,” he added. “But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting ‘SNL’ Bidens.”

As Carrey pointed out, he’s certainly not the first person to play Biden on “SNL”, assuming the role after Woody Harrelson portrayed Biden last season.

Will Heath/NBC

Prior to that, Biden was played by former cast member Jason Sudeikis, who made occasional returns to the show after playing Biden throughout the presidency of Barack Obama.

Will Heath/NBC

In addition, John Mulaney played Biden as a one-off in a February 2020 episode when he hosted, in a sketch in which he and other Democratic presidential hopefuls crashed Mike Pence’s (Beck Bennett) press conference. The only other actor to play Biden on “SNL” has been Kevin Nealon, who played the then-senator in a sketch about the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Will Heath/NBC

It’s not known whether a member of the “SNL” cast will play Biden in future episodes, or if another A-list guest star will be tapped.

“Saturday Night Live” can be seen Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global; this week, former cast member Kristen Wiig returns as guest host, joined by musical guest Dua Lipa.

In the meantime, check out Carrey’s first appearance as Biden earlier this season.