Gordon Ramsay Claps Back At Haters Who Slammed His Pricey English Breakfast: ‘If You’re Worried About The Price, You Can’t F**king Afford It’

Back in September, Gordon Ramsay introduced a new menu item to his posh Savoy Grill in London: a full English breakfast.

The meal includes two eggs, a few slices of bacon, a large mushroom cap, a tomato, one sausage link, and some baked beans in a gravy boat.

However, the “Hell’s Kitchen” star was hit by backlash over the apparently skimpy portion size and the breakfast’s cost, priced at £19 (just under $33 in Canadian currency).

Among the many who criticized Ramsay was a tweet displaying a far larger plate of food.

Ramsay, being Ramsay, fired back as only he can.

“That’s called a Full English Classic Heart Attack, you idiot sandwich.”

Now, more than three months later, Ramsay is once again addressing the controversy.

In an interview with Insider, Ramsay defended his breakfast.

“I stand by it. I swear by it. And it is one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper,” he said. “It has to be a full English breakfast with extra baked beans.”

He also shared a message to his critics.

“And you know what?” he said. “If you’re worried about the price, you can’t f**king afford it.”

