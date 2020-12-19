Gordon Ramsay Claps Back At Haters Who Slammed His Pricey English Breakfast: ‘If You’re Worried About The Price, You Can’t F**king Afford It’

Back in September, Gordon Ramsay introduced a new menu item to his posh Savoy Grill in London: a full English breakfast.

The meal includes two eggs, a few slices of bacon, a large mushroom cap, a tomato, one sausage link, and some baked beans in a gravy boat.

The most amazing Full English…. can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/zmJ4OFwa64 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 13, 2020

However, the “Hell’s Kitchen” star was hit by backlash over the apparently skimpy portion size and the breakfast’s cost, priced at £19 (just under $33 in Canadian currency).

Among the many who criticized Ramsay was a tweet displaying a far larger plate of food.

THIS is a full English Gordon. Take a leaf out of @fryuppolice's book…. pic.twitter.com/zuI7Uu5N5j — Tony Moore (@BigBaldTone) September 13, 2020

Ramsay, being Ramsay, fired back as only he can.

“That’s called a Full English Classic Heart Attack, you idiot sandwich.”

That’s called a Full English Classic Heart Attack you idiot sandwich 🥪 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 14, 2020

Now, more than three months later, Ramsay is once again addressing the controversy.

In an interview with Insider, Ramsay defended his breakfast.

“I stand by it. I swear by it. And it is one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper,” he said. “It has to be a full English breakfast with extra baked beans.”

He also shared a message to his critics.

“And you know what?” he said. “If you’re worried about the price, you can’t f**king afford it.”