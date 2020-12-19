Dr. Fauci Says He Has Personally Vaccinated Santa Claus At The North Pole

Dr. Fauci has saved Christmas.

During a recent interview on “CNN Town Hall with Sesame Street”, Dr. Fauci was asked questions like “how did Santa get the vaccine and is it safe for him to go in the house?” or “how can Santa Claus safely give out presents with COVID-19 spreading everywhere?”

Luckily America’s top doctor had the perfect answer.

“Well I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried you’d all be upset. So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go,” he revealed.

“He can come down the chimney. He can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

Twitter applauded Fauci for keeping up the Christmas spirit when everyone needs it most, including Chelsea Clinton.

Thank you Dr. Fauci for vaccinating Santa! https://t.co/e2fJrDrkkb — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 19, 2020

Dr Fauci never disappoints with his anticipation of what people need to know https://t.co/ZR8JWB1zzi — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) December 19, 2020

he said on CNN that he personally went to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa. pic.twitter.com/EqmR9HRE6k — 🎱 LDThill😷🌵Biden Won. Deal With It. 🇺🇸 (@RagingPachyderm) December 19, 2020

I just cried at a video of Fauci telling kids that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus. 2020 has taken everything from me including my dignity — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 19, 2020