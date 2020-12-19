Dr. Fauci Says He Has Personally Vaccinated Santa Claus At The North Pole

By Jamie Samhan.

Dr. Fauci has saved Christmas.

During a recent interview on “CNN Town Hall with Sesame Street”, Dr. Fauci was asked questions like  “how did Santa get the vaccine and is it safe for him to go in the house?” or “how can Santa Claus safely give out presents with COVID-19 spreading everywhere?”

Luckily America’s top doctor had the perfect answer.

“Well I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried you’d all be upset. So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go,” he revealed.

“He can come down the chimney. He can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”

Twitter applauded Fauci for keeping up the Christmas spirit when everyone needs it most, including Chelsea Clinton.

