Sleepy Skunk’s Annual Movie Trailer Mashup Arrives, Celebrating 2020’s Finest Flicks

The video-editing auteur known as Sleepy Skunk is back with another edition of the annual movie trailer mashup, condensing the cinematic input of the past year into a compact six minutes.

Given what the last 10 months have been like, this year’s mashup appropriately begins on a horrific note and moves onto action, ranging from Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” to the Charlize Theron-starring Netflix film “The Old Guard” to Will Smith in Amazon Prime Video’s “Bad Boys for Life”.

Also making appearances are Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Sonic the Hedgehog and Chris Hemsworth from his Netflix blockbuster “Extraction”.

RELATED: The Movies Of The 2010s Get Mashed Up Into One Epic Trailer

From there, the mashup leans more toward more emotional moments, from “Mulan” to “Nomadland”.

For musical accompaniment, this year’s offering features Rammstein’s “Du Hast”, “The Day” (composed by Gae Mi, Lee Gun Young, from the soundtrack to “The King: Eternal Monarch”) and Really Slow Motion’s “Awaking Hearts (Beautiful Uplifting Emotional)”.

Last year, Sleepy Skunk served up a special decade-ending trailer devoted to the best of the 2010s.