Zac Efron Gets New Mini Mullet

Zac Efron is embracing his carefree lifestyle in Australia with a new haircut.

Efron headed to Attaboy hair salon in Kent Town for a “tidy up” and the salon shared the mini mullet they gave him.

Afterwards, the star posed with staff and hair stylist Luke Munn for a picture.

“@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet 😂,” Attaboy wrote on Instagram. “He also gave the boss man, Robby, a trim – and made him feel 17 again.”

Efron has been spending much of his time in Australia where he met girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, who hosted a birthday party recently for Efron’s 33rd time around the sun.

Efron’s friend, radio host Kyle Sandilands, spoke about the couple and Efron’s love of Australia. “He absolutely loves Australia. Well, he’s in love with this girl Vanessa. They’re lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”