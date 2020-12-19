Pink Breaks Her Ankle, ‘2020 Is The Gift That Keeps Giving’

2020 still isn’t over and it once again it has come for Pink.

The singer revealed that she recently fractured her ankle. Her year also included recovering from COVID-19 and a staph infection.

RELATED: Pink & More Stars React To Sexist Op-Ed About Jill Biden

Pink was “running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star” when she broke her ankle.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle,” she wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Pink Joined By Daughter Willow For ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like,” she joked. “2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

In May, Pink announced that she and her son Jameson, 3, both battled coronavirus.