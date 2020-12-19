Mariah Carey Responds To ‘Not Approved’ Christmas Decoration

By Jamie Samhan.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Mariah Carey is staying in the Christmas spirit no matter how horrific the decor might be.

CNN Politics editor Kyle Blaine recently shared a Carey themed Christmas ornament his husband gave him and the Queen of Christmas herself had some thoughts.

“This is….Not approved,” Carey tweeted. “But it’s the thought that counts.”

“Drag me queen,” Blaine responded, and later added, “Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC.”

The decoration is from Frog & Toad.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts, particularly about the placement of one of Carey’s eyes and eyebrow.

