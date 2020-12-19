Mariah Carey Responds To ‘Not Approved’ Christmas Decoration

Mariah Carey is staying in the Christmas spirit no matter how horrific the decor might be.

CNN Politics editor Kyle Blaine recently shared a Carey themed Christmas ornament his husband gave him and the Queen of Christmas herself had some thoughts.

“This is….Not approved,” Carey tweeted. “But it’s the thought that counts.”

This is… Not approved 😐 (But it's the thought that counts) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2020

“Drag me queen,” Blaine responded, and later added, “Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC.”

The decoration is from Frog & Toad.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts, particularly about the placement of one of Carey’s eyes and eyebrow.

HER FACE OMG pic.twitter.com/S3utjthbzX — 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐚 (@SickaThanUrAvg) December 17, 2020

I ordered. First I got Mingeriah, so I sent a an email… and got sent Derpriah. Derpriah has mumps. I gave up 😆🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/v1KJBHS0mE — Craig Moth (@CraigMoth) December 17, 2020

That is awful. Her eyebrow is in the middle of her head. Somebody is being creative during the pandemic though. 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6yzF1757GF — Dr. Monica Cox (@DrMonicaCox) December 18, 2020

And what about this one ? 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/STYRd0cRSF — លេអា 🦋 (@sugarwth777_) December 17, 2020