Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Impresses Everyone With His Golf Skills

By Jamie Samhan.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack/CPImages
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack/CPImages

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, has taken on his father’s golf skills.

On Saturday, the 11-year-old took part in the PNC Championship where he not only impressed his dad, but everyone watching.

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ 11-Year-Old Son Wins Junior Golf Tournament

The PGA Tour shared a video of Charlie driving the shot around 175 yards, setting him up for an eagle.

“Awesome shot,” Tiger is heard saying. “That’s your first eagle.”

RELATED: HBO Releases Tiger Woods Documentary Teaser

Later on, Charlie gave his dad a fist bump after Tiger got a birdie.

Speaking to reporters later, Tiger spoke of how “priceless” the moment of playing with his son was. “He enjoyed being out there. … Him hitting some of those incredible shots and carrying from the range to the golf course is what we talked about,” he said via Sportsnet.

Tiger shares kids Charlie and Sam, 13, with ex-Elin Nordegren.

Naturally, many people were impressed by Charlie’s skills.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP