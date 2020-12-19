Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Impresses Everyone With His Golf Skills

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, has taken on his father’s golf skills.

On Saturday, the 11-year-old took part in the PNC Championship where he not only impressed his dad, but everyone watching.

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ 11-Year-Old Son Wins Junior Golf Tournament

The PGA Tour shared a video of Charlie driving the shot around 175 yards, setting him up for an eagle.

“Awesome shot,” Tiger is heard saying. “That’s your first eagle.”

Pride and joy personified. pic.twitter.com/RkwPazukB7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

RELATED: HBO Releases Tiger Woods Documentary Teaser

Later on, Charlie gave his dad a fist bump after Tiger got a birdie.

Tiger birdies, Charlie gets it for him. 🤜🤛 Team Woods (-6, 6) is T4 @PNCchampionship. pic.twitter.com/OVwO0Ufr0C — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 19, 2020

Speaking to reporters later, Tiger spoke of how “priceless” the moment of playing with his son was. “He enjoyed being out there. … Him hitting some of those incredible shots and carrying from the range to the golf course is what we talked about,” he said via Sportsnet.

Tiger shares kids Charlie and Sam, 13, with ex-Elin Nordegren.

Naturally, many people were impressed by Charlie’s skills.

Charlie woods(Tigers son) just hit a 5 wood 180 yards to 4 feet from pin. Then finished off the putt for eagle. He’s 11 years old. We suck — Nonno Rocco (@Nonnomay17) December 19, 2020

Charlie Woods making a true eagle and not needing any of dad’s shots proves the kid is a straight killer. I absolutely live for this. — The Par Train (@TheParTrain) December 19, 2020

As a father, seeing the pride and joy on Tiger's face is priceless — Joe Tarulli (@joetar996) December 19, 2020

I want this swing😩😆 What a beautiful swing Charlie Woods! Yes … he is @TigerWoods son! Check out the Father/Son duo play in a tournament together today! https://t.co/o0dE4FlyZO — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 19, 2020

Charlie Woods is better at 11 years old than 99.9% of golfers playing golf. — Josh Macuga (@JoshMacuga) December 19, 2020