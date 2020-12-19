Nick Jonas Reacts As Frankie Jonas Elevates From ‘Bonus Jonas’ To TikTok Star

Frankie Jonas is making a name for himself.

The youngest of the Jonas Brothers, best known as “Bonus Jonas”, is taking over TikTok with 850,000 followers as of publication.

In one of his videos, Frankie reacts to fans’ comments on Nick’s post with comments like “omg you’re Frankie’s brother.”

“Y’all out here in my brother’s comments acting reckless,” he captioned the video.

Nick responded with his own video where he jokingly calls up Kevin and Joe telling them to “forget what I said about letting Frankie in the band.”

Frankie quickly started to trend on Twitter thanks to his humorous videos.

Frankie Jonas is the result you get when you mix all 3 of his brothers in one bowl. pic.twitter.com/IlfSsn40lB — Marissa Nicole (@Auntie_Rissa) December 16, 2020

The way Tik Tok loves Frankie Jonas and are now mocking Nick Jonas pic.twitter.com/ntei4fB7iH — Alyssa Villasenor (@Aly_Villasenor) December 19, 2020

I have tweeted about this in the past but I’ll do it again if you’re not on Frankie Jonas Tik Tok what are you doing??? — Sophia (@sophia_cupcake1) December 19, 2020

I was always for nick Jonas but maybe I’m all for Frankie Jonas now 🤔 — El🌸 (@elliepawleyx) December 19, 2020