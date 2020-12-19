Nick Jonas Reacts As Frankie Jonas Elevates From ‘Bonus Jonas’ To TikTok Star

By Jamie Samhan.

Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images For Groupe Barriere
Frankie Jonas is making a name for himself.

The youngest of the Jonas Brothers, best known as “Bonus Jonas”, is taking over TikTok with 850,000 followers as of publication.

In one of his videos, Frankie reacts to fans’ comments on Nick’s post with comments like “omg you’re Frankie’s brother.”

“Y’all out here in my brother’s comments acting reckless,” he captioned the video.

@iamfrankiejonas#@nickjonas ##ithinktheygotanewfavorite♬ Sexy Bitch (feat. Akon) – David Guetta

Nick responded with his own video where he jokingly calls up Kevin and Joe telling them to “forget what I said about letting Frankie in the band.”

@nickjonas#duet with @iamfrankiejonas @jonasbrothers #siblings #foryou♬ Sexy Bitch (feat. Akon) – David Guetta

Frankie quickly started to trend on Twitter thanks to his humorous videos.

