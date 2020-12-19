‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Gets Special Message From Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall

The finale of “Strictly Come Dancing” was in for a royal surprise on Saturday.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, joined the finale sharing a virtual message praising the show for “uplifting the nation.”

“I think it’s just lifted our spirits, it’s lifted the whole country’s spirits,” Camilla said.”I’m very excited [about the final], I know who I’ll be voting for! I’d like to, on behalf of everybody who watches Strictly, to say an enormous thank you to everybody.”



She added, “Everybody who has been involved in this production, in this particularity difficult year, you have given everybody so much pleasure and you’ve uplifted the nation.”

Earlier in the season, Prince Harry surprised his friend JJ Chalmers in another video message.

“I’m so genuinely proud. You’re not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing,” the Duke of Sussex said.

Camilla has previously hosted a tea party at Buckingham Palace for the Osteoporosis National Society in 2017 where the “Strictly Come Dancing” cast performed.