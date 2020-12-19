Miley Cyrus Tells Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello She Wants ‘A Three Way’ After They Cover Her Song

Miley Cyrus is liking what Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are putting out.

Cabello and Mendes covered Cyrus’ 2009 song “The Climb” from “Hannah Montana: The Movie”.

The video caught the eye of Cyrus who left a rather cheeky message.

“Let’s have a three way,” she wrote.

She did later clarify, “A three part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal.”

Cyrus is a frequent TikTok user, often commenting on fans’ posts including one girl who asked her how she should cut her hair. “SHAVE IT,” Cyrus responded.

Another asked Cyrus to name her unborn daughter. Cyrus decided on “California”.

While a collab with Mendes and Cabello might be a ways off, she did recently work with Dolly Parton. See more in the clip below: