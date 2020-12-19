Pharrell Says Most Songs On Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ Were Meant For Michael Jackson

Pharrell Williams is one of the best producers in the music business but his music might have looked a lot different.

During an interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast, Williams said that both Prince and Michael Jackson passed on his songs.

“Michael turned us down too,” Williams said after explaining how Prince passed.

Co-host N.O.R.E recalled how Williams told him about the incident at the time. “You hit me and you said, ‘Yo I just sent Michael Jackson some beats.”

Those songs would eventually end up on Justin Timberlake’s Justified album.

Williams added, “John McClain was his manager at the time. We sent him pretty much all the stuff y’all are hearing on the Justified album. That’s all the Michael stuff. All but one song, they were all written for Michael.”

Jackson was more interested in a song like Williams’ 1998 hit with N.O.R.E.

Just some of Timberlake’s Justified songs produced by Williams include “Señorita”, “Rock Your Body” and “Like I Love You”.