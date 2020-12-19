Tom Holland Sends Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday Wishes With ‘Egyptian Luvr’ Video

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s bromance lives on.

In celebration of Gyllenhaal’s 40th birthday on Saturday, Holland made sure to be one of the first to send birthday wishes.

“I had to be the first. Happy birthday mate miss you,” Holland captioned a video of the two of them during a press conference for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” set to Rejjie Snow’s “Egyptian Luvr”.

Gyllenhaal responded, “Dude. Adore you. Best mate. ❤️💍”

“PLS THIS IS SO CUTE,” commented one person, another added, “Find someone that looks at you the way they look at each other.”

“My favourite husbands yup ❤️,” said someone else.

Earlier this year, Holland shared another video of Gyllenhaal practising bottle flipping while on a private jet. “Missing my husband,” he captioned the post.