Eddie Izzard Applauded For Use Of She/Her Pronouns On TV Appearance

Eddie Izzard is being celebrated for a recent television appearance.

Earlier this week, Izzard, 58, appeared on the U.K.’s Sky Arts series “Portrait Artist of the Year”, with contestants using the pronouns “she” and “her” when referring to the British comedian.

Izzard has long worn women’s clothing, both on- and offstage, and in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter described herself as “essentially transgender. I have boy mode and girl mode. I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics.”

According to The Independent, this appears to mark the first television appearance in which Izzard’s chosen pronouns have been used.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate, including U.K. comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

Morning! I see Eddie Izzard is trending. I can’t tell you what she means to me as a comic. Rocked my comedy world when I was a teen and beyond. Changed everything, made room. I love her and this morning I’m very happy for her. #ohhSherlockHolmes 😍😍😍 — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 20, 2020

Check out more Twitter response to Izzard’s television appearance.

Eddie Izzard is just out there living her best life and I am genuinely thrilled for her. pic.twitter.com/wL9jMHMMjH — Frank Cvetkovic (@GoFrankGo) December 20, 2020

Thank you Eddie Izzard for your courage and decades of showing everyone the way. #AuthenticLife I have always been a huge fan of you and always will be. https://t.co/3WzMYRjZm4 — Molly Owen (@tomboyromance) December 20, 2020

This is an Eddie Izzard appreciation tweet. Much love to her today! 🏳️‍⚧️ — Royal Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) December 20, 2020