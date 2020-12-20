Eddie Izzard Applauded For Use Of She/Her Pronouns On TV Appearance

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Eddie Izzard is being celebrated for a recent television appearance.

Earlier this week, Izzard, 58, appeared on the U.K.’s Sky Arts series “Portrait Artist of the Year”, with contestants using the pronouns “she” and “her” when referring to the British comedian.

Izzard has long worn women’s clothing, both on- and offstage, and in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter described herself as “essentially transgender. I have boy mode and girl mode. I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics.”

According to The Independent, this appears to mark the first television appearance in which Izzard’s chosen pronouns have been used.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate, including U.K. comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

Check out more Twitter response to Izzard’s television appearance.

