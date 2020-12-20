U2’s Bono & The Edge Cover ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ On Ireland’s ‘Late Late Show’

U2 frontman Bono was joined by the band’s guitarist, The Edge, for a special holiday performance on Irish television.

As The Irish Times reported, the pair were joined by Irish musician Glen Hansard on Ireland’s “The Late Late Show”, performing a cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”.

In addition, they also performed their 2000 U2 hit “Walk On”, and sat for an interview with host Ryan Tubridy.

RELATED: U2’s Bono And The Edge Spend Christmas Eve Busking In Dublin To Raise Money For The Homeless

According to the Times, the U2 stars’ appearance was in support of Hansard’s annual holiday tradition of recruiting his fellow musicians to busk on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Christmas Eve. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, this year’s busking will take place online.

U2 first covered the Darlene Love classic for the 1987 compilation album A Very Special Christmas.

RELATED: WATCH: Bono, Hozier And Other Musicians Busk On A Dublin Street Corner

Check out Bono and The Edge performing a stripped-down version of “Walk On” and their interview with Tubridy below.