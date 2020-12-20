Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Share Their Socially Distanced Christmas Plans

Like many people this holiday season, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their three daughters won’t be celebrating Christmas with their extended family.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, everyone is being encouraged to remain within their household bubbles in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, meaning familial Christmas traditions are being placed on pause this year.

On Saturday, Reynolds shared a message via Instragram Story to reveal how he and his family will be spending the holidays.

“My kids won’t see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles,” Reynolds wrote, referencing daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

“It sucks,” he admitted. “My hat’s off to so many others doing the same.”