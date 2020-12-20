Kylie Jenner Confronted By Animal Rights Activists While Shopping In Beverly Hills

A trip to Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive to do a little Christmas shopping did not turn out the way Kylie Jenner had planned.

As TMZ reports, on Saturday the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” mogul was exiting a store that sells fur when a group of animal rights activists, megaphones at the ready, surrounded her car as she entered her Rolls-Royce.

“You’re a monster,” the group yelled at her, TMZ adds.

Other phrases that were shouted at her included “Shame on you” and “Animals are skinned alive.”

The protestors apparently hadn’t forgotten a photo she shared on Instagram last year, in which she and pal Stassie Karanikolaou were wearing leather coats with fox fur trim.

“Sources close to Kylie tell us, the animal rights group’s protest was happening down the street as Kylie did some holiday shopping at Moncler,” TMZ stated. “They believe someone from the store tipped off photogs to Kylie’s whereabouts who in turn told the protesters, and they came to wait for her exit.”

According to Metro , the protesters were armed with placards bearing slogans, one of which read, “Fur belongs to the animals who were born with it not humans who steal it from them.” Another read, “Wear your own skin.”