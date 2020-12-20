‘SNL’ Musical Guest Dua Lipa Makes Cameo In Sketch

Dua Lipa was the musical guest on this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, the final live episode of 2020.

Not only did she perform the traditional two musical numbers, but also made a brief appearance in a sketch spoofing a Second World War USO show, alongside host Kristen Wiig and cast member Bowen Yang.

In the sketch, Wiig is army nurse Aubra July, who admits she “may be a lousy medic but let’s see if I can be a half-decent singer.”

She pulls a soldier (Yang) from the audience to join her in a song called “Love Bite”, a modern-sounding song that confuses the 1944-era soldiers.

Even more confusing is that Wiig’s character sings as a cheating husband while Yang’s soldier portray wife.

Toward the end of the sketch, Dua Lipa appears as Marjorie, the woman with whom Wiig’s husband has been having an affair with, ending the sketch with some shimmy-style dancing and a musical number.

For her musical numbers, Dua Lipa performed two tracks from her latest album, Future Nostalgia, “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating”.

“Saturday Night Live” Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.