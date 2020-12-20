Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Archewell Foundation’s First Initiative

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched their first initiative through their Archewell Foundation.

The foundation is teaming up with Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to launch four relief service centres in disaster hit areas.

The first is already underway and being built in the Commonwealth country of Dominica, which has been suffering since Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The second centre will be located in Puerto Rico. The last two will be announced shortly.

RELATED: Paparazzi Agency Agrees To Never Photograph Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Again After Taking ‘Intrusive’ Pictures

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing – and working tirelessly – to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

World Central Kitchen has already handed out 50 million meals in 17 countries. According to the U.N., around 690 million people in the world are suffering from hunger. It is expected that the pandemic could add another 130 million.

It is the hope of the couple that they will be able to firsthand see the work of World Central Kitchen when it is deemed safe.

A spokesperson from Archewell told ET Canada, “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no immediate plans for that, but they hope to be able to visit one of the Community Relief Centres once they’re built and in service.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Wears A Santa Hat And Dances Along To Richard Marx Christmas Track In Resurfaced Music Video

“We are more energized than ever to continue this vital work, and we’re proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen,” Andrés said.

Prince Harry has previously helped set up relief efforts in Nepal with Team Rubicon after the 2015 earthquake. Meanwhile, Meghan helped the women of Hubb Community Kitchen after the Grenfell Tower fire with the launch of their cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook.