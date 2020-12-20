Shawn Mendes Shares Story Behind Camila Cabello Face Kissing Video, ‘We Might’ve Had A Little Too Much Tequila’

In the early days of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship, the couple went viral for a very odd face licking/kissing video.

Mendes posted the Instagram video in September 2019, but has now opened up to Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast about how it came to be.

“We might’ve had a little too much tequila one night and just, like, recorded ourselves making out like as though we were, like, just monsters to get a rise out of people,” the “Wonder singer said.

Adding, “I think it just felt like everyone was just talking about it and taking photos and there’s paparazzi hiding in bushes and it was like, what if we just post a photo, like, licking each other’s face, like no one’s ever seen us kiss.”

Mendes continued, “We’re just gonna go full-on, like, gross. And people were so offended by it and so excited by it, too. It was like this really intense thing.”