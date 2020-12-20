Report: Hugh Jackman Gives Employees At Australian Company $1.2M In Christmas Bonuses

Hugh Jackman has reportedly made the holidays a whole lot merrier for 900 employees at a company in which he once owned a stake.

According to Australia’s Courier Mail, via the Daily Mail, an “anonymous shareholder” gifted $1,300 each to 900 employees at Australian boot manufacturer R.M. Williams.

Until recently, reported The Mail, Jackman owned a five-percent share of the Adelaide-based company; the Courier Mail believes that Jackman — who sold his shares in the company in October — is the donor.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Loves His New Boots So Much, He’s Wearing Nothing Else In Hilarious New Ad

According to the newspaper, a spokesperson for R.M. Williams wouldn’t confirm the identity of the secret Santa, but did confirm that “a former R.M. Williams shareholder has provided staff with a cash gift.”

ET Canada has reached out to a rep for Jackman for comment.

Back in October, Jackman stripped down to star in a commercial for the company in which he takes a clause in his contract, stipulating that he can only wear R.M. Williams boots, quite literally by wearing a pair of boots and nothing else.