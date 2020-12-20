Chris Evans Gets Caught Talking To His Dog In Hilarious Video

Chris Evans’ brother Scott has no problems teasing his brother.

Scott posted a video to his Instagram Stories where he caught Chris talking to his dog Dodger.

“You goof,” Chris is heard saying, unaware he is being recorded.

“I got him again. And captured a little private conversation with Dodger,” Scott captioned the clip.

Just as Chris walked in the house, Scott yelled his name, scaring the “Avengers” star.

Chris is known for his love of scaring people, but Scott has been getting the best of him lately. Near the end of November, he posted another clip of Chris yelling after he got scared.