Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Debuts At No. 1

Taylor Swift’s surprise album evermore has made an impressive debut on the charts.

According to Billboard, the new studio album — which she recorded in secrecy during the pandemic — has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Swift’s latest racked up sales of 329,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending Dec. 17, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, giving evermore the fifth-largest week of any album released this year.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Cutting Her Own Hair In Quarantine & More

Billboard also shared some Swift stats, including the fact that this is Swift’s eighth No. 1 album, nearing the current record of the female artist with the most No. 1 albums, Barbra Streisand, who holds 11.

Meanwhile, evermore is also Swift’s second No. 1 of 2020, making her the first woman — and only the third artist ever — to chart two albums in the top position within the same year.