Lizzo Surprises Her Mom With A ‘Brand New Audi’

Lizzo is in the giving spirit.

On Sunday, she shared a video of her surprising her mom with an early Christmas gift.

In the clip, Lizzo’s mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson has to cover her eyes while being taken outside. The rapper then told her mom to uncover her eyes. Sitting in the driveway was a “brand new Audi” topped with a big red bow.

“You see these things happen on television and you never expect it to happen for yourself,” Johnson-Jefferson is heard saying through tears.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all,” Lizzo captioned the video.

Lizzo is very close with her mom and often shares videos of the two of them together, including video of them dancing in towels earlier this year.

Lizzo’s dad died in 2009 when she was 21-years-old. She then spent the next year living out of her car as she tried to break into the music industry.